Big early innning too much to overcome for Lady Dawgs softball

CEDARTOWN, GA – The Cedartown High School Lady Bulldogs (4-1) dropped their first game of the season Thursday 10-7 to Bremen.

Sophomore starting pitcher Reagan Clarke gave up six runs in the top of the 2nd inning, allowing 12 hits and striking out three batters in the course of the game.

Trailing 10-2, the Lady Dawgs added two runs in the bottom frame, and would score five runs in the final two innings.

The Lady Dawgs left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th as Bremen held on to earn the win.

Bremen starter Lindsey Haley went 6 1/3 innings in the winning effort, while Clarke falls in her first loss of the year.

Region play begins next week with the powerful Central-Carroll Lady Lions. Double-header at home is set for Tuesday, August 25.