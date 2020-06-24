Graduation ceremonies to be held for RHS & CHS

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of concerts, sports seasons, vacations, parties, and many more events.

Graduation ceremonies were an early casualty of the shutdown, as school systems across the state shuttered for the rest of the year.

However, family members will finally get to celebrate the accomplishments of their Class of 2020 graduates.

Polk School District will hold graduation ceremonies this week starting with Rockmart High School on Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. at the Rockmart High School football stadium.

The ceremony for Cedartown High School will be the following morning, Saturday, June 27 at 9:00 a.m. at Cedartown High School Memorial Stadium.

According to a media release from the PSD Facebook page, “Whereas there will be restrictions that must be followed, the plan will consist of a live ceremony for the graduates and family members. The District requests the community (to) respect the social distancing constraints that have been approved for Polk School District to move forward with a traditional graduation ceremony,”

Students will receive four tickets for family members to attend the ceremony.

mingling outside of families. Masks are highly encouraged.

distancing protocols. The ceremonies will include the traditional student speeches, diploma

distribution, conferring of diplomas and the turning of the tassel. When ceremonies conclude, students will file out of stadium to celebrate

with families at home. No one will be allowed to go onto the fields to celebrate with graduates.

Both ceremonies will be live streamed on the Polk School District Facebook page.