Early voting continues for August GOP runoff

Early voting continues in for the August 11 Republican runoff in Polk County and around the region.

Voters will decide on two primary runoff races, including the State Senate District 31 GOP candidates Boyd Austin and Jason Anavatarte and the 14th District Congressional hopefuls Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Greene.

Both races face Democratic challenges in the November general election.

Those wishing to vote early in person can do so at the Polk County Board of Elections office in the County Administration Building at 144 West Avenue through August 7.

Voters needing absentee ballots can request them through the Board of Elections through August 7 by calling (770) 749-2103, or visit https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_voting_in_georgia.