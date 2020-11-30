Free drive-up testing being discontinued in Polk but available in nearby counties

CEDARTOWN, GA: “Free COVID-19 rapid testing is now available at the Polk County Health Department,” says health department Nurse Manager Malindy Ely, “but by appointment for symptomatic people only.” Ely advises people who believe they may be symptomatic to call the health department at 770-749-2270 for an appointment.

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing is no longer available in Polk County, but remains available to Polk residents in neighboring Bartow, Floyd and Paulding counties. No appointment is needed.

WHERE:

Bartow: Liberty Square Church, 2001 Liberty Square Drive, Cartersville, GA

Floyd: Rome Fair Grounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Rome, GA.

Paulding: Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows Dr., Dallas, GA

WHEN:

Bartow: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays*

*not available December 24 or 25

*not available December 24 or 25 Floyd: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.*

*not available December 4, 24 or 25

*not available December 4, 24 or 25 Paulding: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays*

*not available December 24

HOURS: