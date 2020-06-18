Floyd County Woman Charged with Bringing Teen Girls to Alabama for Sex Trafficking

A Floyd County woman has been arrested, accused of bringing two teenage girls to Alabama for purposes of sex trafficking.

The girls were found and taken to an advocacy agency.

Marlette Lychelle Smith, age 26 of Rome – has been charged by Homewood, Alabama Police with Human Trafficking 1st Degree. Homewood Police Sgt. John Carr said law enforcement learned that two girls from California, ages 15 and 16 – were possibly victims of human sex trafficking. He said officers went to a hotel where they found the teens.

Investigators determined the girls had been trafficked from Memphis to Atlanta and then to Homewood. Sgt. Carr stated they identified Smith as a suspect, and at that point, a warrant was issued for her arrest on June 12th; she was taken into custody the next day.

Smith is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a one million dollar bond.

(Rome News Tribune/www.northwestgeorgianews.com/The Associated Press)