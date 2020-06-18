Deadly two vehicle wreck on Hwy 27 south over weekend

MEDIA RELEASE

Sunday afternoon at 1:13 p.m. Polk County 911 received calls that a two vehicle accident had occurred on Hwy. 27 South near Shoemake Road in Cedartown, resulting in one of the vehicles overturning.

Redmond EMS, Cedartown Fire & Rescue, Polk Co. Fire & Rescue, as well as units from Cedartown PD, Polk PD, Polk SO and the Georgia State Patrol were all dispatched to the scene.

Responders arrived and provided care and treatment to multiple patients.

One patient was extremely critical on the scene prompting Paramedics and Rescue personnel to request an emergency helicopter be dispatched to the scene.

Cedartown & Polk Fire set up a landing zone at the intersection of Hwy. 27 and Hwy. 100.

The victim was identified as Calvin L. Hutchinson, age 34, of a Polk County address was treated at the scene and then lifeflighted to Kennestone Hospital in Atlanta, a Level 1 Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery and treatment for critical injuries, unfortunately his injuries were too critical for him to survive and he died at 4:18 p.m. in the Critical Care ICU at Kennestone, according to Polk County Coroner Tony L. Brazier.

Brazier praises the heroic efforts of the responders on both of these accidents and said that these guys and girls gave it their all today trying to save both of our victim’s from both accidents.

“We are very blessed in this County to have the caliber of EMS, Fire/Rescue and Law Enforcement personnel that we have here. God knows, I see them in action everyday and we’ve got in my opinion some of the Best of the Best. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both our bicycle accident victim and our vehicular accident victim, which occurred today and on the heels of each other,” Coroner Brazier said.

Additionally, the Georgia State Patrol Special Accident Reconstruction Team has been called in to investigate the crash on Hwy. 27 South, according to Brazier.