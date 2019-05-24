Fire damages house in Cedartown

A house fire swept through a home on Canal Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White, no one was hurt and everyone was accounted for after a fire began on the front porch of the single story house at 5:30 p.m.

The fire then spread inside the house, according to Chief White.

Most of the structure sustained smoke damage, and White said the porch was a total loss.

No official cause of the blaze has been determined and the extent of the fire damage was still being assessed the following day.

The fire is still under investigation.