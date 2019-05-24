Officer-involved shooting on Kingston Highway in Rome

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called following an officer-involved shooting this morning on Kingston Highway.
According to Floyd County Police, The Rome-Floyd metro task Force and the SWAT team were executing a warrant at 1933 Kingston Highway and were met with gunfire.
A county police officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.
The wound is non-life threatening.
Kingston Highway in the area was closed for a period of time.
No officers were injured.
Again, the GBI is in charge of the investigation and we will have additional details later today.