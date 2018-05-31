Filming of HBO pilot series will close portion of Main Street

HBO is currently filming a series pilot for the HBO cable channel which will divert traffic away from one of Cedartown’s most traveled arteries.

Prep work for the filming project has been underway since mid May, but the filming days are set for May 30-June 1.

For the first two days of filming, Cedartown residents can expect a complete closure of Main Street from Noyes St. to Ware Street and West Avenue from Main Street to College Street. Also, side streets will be closed, including Sterling Holloway Place, Warehouse Street, Grace Street, Herbert Street & Stubbs Street.

Only intermittent traffic closures are expected for Friday, June 1.

Special effects, such as fire and smoke, pyrotechnics, simulated gunfire, explosions will be used in the filming periods.

Many downtown businesses decided to close from as few as a couple of days to the rest of the week for some.

Check with local businesses for special hours during filming.