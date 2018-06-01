Police make arrest in armed robbery of Cedartown hotel

Media Release

Cedartown, Ga. – June 1, 2018– Cedartown Police have made an arrest in connection with a Memorial Day armed robbery of a local hotel.

Dexter Leonard Gary, of a Rome address, was arrested on June 1, charged with the May 28 armed robbery of the Quality Inn.

According to the Cedartown Police Department Investigative Unit, a Quality Inn employee reported that at approximately 10 p.m. on May 28, a black male entered the business wearing a white hood and carrying a knife. The employee stated that he approached the counter and demanded “all of the money.” The employee then opened the cash drawer and handed him $280.00.

The perpetrator then asked her to give him the “drop,” referring to the money kept inside the safe. The employee told him that she was unable to open the safe.

The male suspect then exited the business and fled on foot, heading south. Police responded to the area but were unable to locate the individual.

“Due to working the case diligently since the robbery took place, our officers were able to question and subsequently apprehend the suspect in this case,” said Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome.

Gary is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.