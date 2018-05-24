Convicted killer Judith Neelley denied parole in Alabama

According to Al.com, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for convicted killer Judith Ann Neelley Wednesday morning.

Neelley was originally sentenced to die for the brutal slaying of Lisa Ann Millican in DeKalb County, Alabama nearly 36 years ago.

In late September 1982, Neelley kidnapped the child from the Riverbend Mall in Rome and took her to a motel room for her husband Alvin to rape.

After several days, Neelley took Lisa to Little River Canyon outside Fort Payne where she injected Lisa six times with liquid drain cleaner in a botched attempt to kill her.

After that didn’t work, Neelley led Lisa to the rim of the gorge where she shot her in the back and shoved her into the canyon.

Neely’s death penalty conviction was commuted to life in prison.

She will next be eligible for parole in 2023.