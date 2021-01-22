Elrod Leaving Post as Polk County Chamber Executive Director

MEDIA RELEASE:

The Executive Director of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Blair Elrod, is leaving her post, the Chamber announced on Friday. She has served in the role since January 2018.

Elrod’s decision to step down was a personal one.

“In this season of life I feel called to dedicate my time to raising our son,” she said.

Elrod said the decision came after many prayers. She will remain in the position until a new leader is in place.

“I am committed to continuing my support of the Chamber, and remain passionate about the business community and tourism,” she added.

The Chamber’s executive board has appointed a search committee led by board chair Dan Bevels to conduct a search for the organization’s next Executive Director. Bevels is Public Relations Manager for Floyd Medical Center and has served on the Chamber’s board since 2019.

“While we’re sad to see Blair step down, we know she’s doing so for a reason that is meaningful and important to she and her husband, Adam,” Bevels said. “Blair stepped into her role with the Chamber at a time of challenging transition and has done a wonderful job leading our organization and preparing us for an exciting future.”

Elrod, a lifelong resident of Polk County, holds degrees from the University of West Georgia and Shorter University as well as a certificate from Harvard University’s Manage Mentor program. She is a graduate of the 2017 LEAD Polk program where she served as President and the 2019 Georgia Academy for Economic Development.

During Elrod’s tenure, Polk County saw 25 new events and programs offered by the Chamber in addition to a state recognized COVID-19 Response Plan created by Elrod. She is also responsible for the creation of the Downtown Rockmart map for merchants, taught the Economic Development class for Polk County Youth Leadership, was instrumental in the accreditation of the Cedartown Depot as a Regional Visitors Information Center, brought HGTV stars from the show “Hometown” to speak to and inspire city leaders revitalization efforts, and ran a mask drive to ensure all Polk County elementary school students had a mask at the onset of the coronavirus, all while continuing to support the 265 Chamber members.

“It has been my honor to serve the residents of Polk County,” she said. “There aren’t enough words to express how I feel to have worked in my hometown.”

Previously, Elrod worked for The Walt Disney Company, the WNBA, Six Flags Atlanta Properties, and ShawHankins.

Elrod went on to say, “I want to extend my sincere appreciation to all Chamber board members over the years. They each have been a pleasure to work alongside.”

“I have been blessed to experience the very best Polk County has to offer — its’ people. I am forever thankful that my parents modeled what it looks like to give back to our community in front of my brother and I. It is my hope that I was able to do the same and leave Polk County a better place to live, work and play than I originally found it. In this next season I look forward to spending time with my husband, Adam, and raising a little one who also understands the importance of giving back and of this special place we call home,” she said.