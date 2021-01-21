Tragic loss for community as two sisters were identified as victims of fatal wreck

From Georgia State Patrol:

On January 21, at approximately 4 p.m., Grace Reed was driving a 2005 Honda Accord, attempting to turn left from GA 1 southbound onto Youngs Farm Rd eastbound.

As Ms. Reed turned left she entered the path of a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling in the left lane of GA 1 northbound.

The right side of Ms. Reed’s vehicle then made contact with the front of the tractor-trailer.

After impact, both vehicles left the east side of the road where the Honda overturned onto its roof.

The Honda then became trapped underneath the tractor-trailer.

Both occupants of the Honda, Grace Reed, age 16, and Ave Reed, age 12, were deceased at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Redmond Medical.

UPDATED 8:30 PM 1/21/2021

Two sisters were the victims of a fatal wreck this afternoon, per Polk County Coroner Norman Smith.

Cedartown High School student Gracie Reed and her younger sister Ava at Cedartown Middle School were killed in collision with a tractor trailer around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 South.

The pair are the only ones reported in the vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck, and have been sought for further details about what happened.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED:

Two people are reported to have died when in a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger car.

According to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith, two people were confirmed to have lost their lives during the mid-afternoon wreck on Buchanan Highway (Hwy. 27) northbound.

Traffic was blocked in both lanes as the truck appeared to have run off the road and into the yard of a residence at the intersection of Youngs Farm Rd. and Highway 27.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.