Cedartown Football’s season opener at Carrollton cancelled due to COVID-19 cases on team

Polk Today

Cedartown football fans hoping for a September 4 start to the season and a trip to Carrollton will just have to wait another week after the opener on the road has been called off.

Assistant Superintendent Greg Teems explained that cases of COVID-19 were reported among the Cedartown Bulldogs football squad, and because of the players involved it would have been burdensome for the two teams to play against one another.

The season opening game for the Bulldogs will now be against Rockmart on the road on Sept. 11.

