C.J. Washington commits to UGA

CHS Football rising junior C.J. Washington announced in a Twitter video Wednesday afternoon that he has verbally committed to the University of Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pound four-star prospect is listed at the 97th overall prospect in the country on 247Sports for the class of 2022 per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He’s also the No. 5 inside linebacker in that class.
Committed…watch and see👀 @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports #moviemic pic.twitter.com/rZTmcLULKY
— Cedric Washington (@cedric_washing4) July 22, 2020