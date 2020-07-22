C.J. Washington commits to UGA

July 22, 2020 Area News, Local News, News Desk, Sports 0

CHS Football rising junior C.J. Washington announced in a Twitter video Wednesday afternoon that he has verbally committed to the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound four-star prospect is listed at the 97th overall prospect in the country on 247Sports for the class of 2022 per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He’s also the No. 5 inside linebacker in that class.