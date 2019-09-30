Rockmart woman dies after flash burn/explosion at home

MEDIA RELEASE

Around 2:56 a.m., E-911 was called to scene of a flash burn/explosion event at a house on Clearwater Street in Rockmart. At this point, a 60-year-old female with a history of breathing/respiratory problems on home oxygen was apparently smoking while on oxygen, causing the explosion. Rockmart Fire, Police and Redmond EMS were all on scene.

The woman was in respiratory failure and Air-Life helicopter was called to scene. She was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. About six minutes out from the hospital, the victim’s condition went from critical to critical/unresponsive and she went into cardiac arrest. Upon landing at the hospital, CPR and resuscitation continued in the Grady Trauma Center but the patient was pronounced dead at 5:18 a.m. at Grady.

Rockmart Police are the lead investigators, along with coroner’s office. The victim’s identity will be released soon.