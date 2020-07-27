Daughter of Rockmart softball coach dies in tragic accident

The entire Polk County community has been rallying around the Luke family as the 14-year-old daughter of girls softball head coach Steve Luke died in a horrific accident over the weekend.

According to a post on Coach Luke’s Facebook page, his oldest daughter Tori Luke passed away following a boating accident in Alabama.

Coach Luke posted this video on his Facebook page:

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Tori Luke:

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.