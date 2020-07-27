Additional arrests made in connection with double homicide investigation

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a double homicide investigation.

27-year old Dione Lavarius Wade of a Mardi Way address in Rome and 26-year old Devion Tremaine Neal of Cherry Street are both accused of giving false information to a GBI Special Agent who was investigating the deaths of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell, whose bodies were found underneath the Etowah River Bridge back in May.

Both Wade and Neal are charged with false statements and writing, plus a number of drug-related charges.

On Friday, two others, 38-year old Julie Ann Satterfield and 28-year old Kayra Vinette Morgan-Edwards were arrested on charges of giving false statements in relation to the case.

Last Thursday, 23-year old Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 28-year old Desmond Lavonta Brown, and 36-year old Devin Lashawn Watts were charged with murder following a two-month investigation.