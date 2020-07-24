GBI announces arrests in connection with Rome double homicide

PRESS RELEASE:

The following individuals have been arrested in the double murder investigation for the deaths of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell:

Desmond Lavonta Brown, age 28, charged with Malice Murder (2cts), Felony Murder (2 cts), Aggravated Battery (2cts), Aggravated Assault (2cts), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by First Offender Probationer, Theft by Taking, Tampering with Evidence (3cts), False Statements and Writings, and Abandonment of a Dead Body (2cts).

Devin Lashawn Watts, age 36, charged with Malice Murder (2cts), Felony Murder (2 cts), Aggravated Battery (2cts), Aggravated Assault (2cts), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Theft by Taking, Tampering with Evidence (3cts), False Statements and Writings, and Abandonment of a Dead Body (2cts).

Christopher Leedarius Pullen, age 23, charged with Felony Murder (2cts), Aggravated Battery (2cts), Aggravated Assault (2cts), Abandonment of Dead Body (2cts), Tampering with Evidence (3cts), Theft by Taking, False Statements and Writings.

All three are in custody at the Floyd County Jail.

GBI Agents announce that Vanita Richardson’s vehicle has been recovered. The vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Corolla, gold in color, had been missing since the victims’ death. The vehicle was located in the City of South Fulton. The vehicle was transported to Rome, Georgia to be processed for evidence.

The investigation into the death of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell represents efforts from numerous law enforcement agencies from Rome and the surrounding areas. Agencies that provided assistance include:

Rome Police Department

Rome Floyd Metro Task Force

Floyd County Police Department

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Cartersville Bartow County Drug Task Force

FBI

U.S. Marshall Service

Georgia State Patrol

Union City Police

Atlanta Police Department

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office

Rockmart Police Department

Polk County Police Department

Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Region 1, 8, 10, GISAC, DOFS