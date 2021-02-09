Cedartown recommended to receive $345,000 in outdoor recreational grant money

MEDIA RELEASE –

Cedartown, Ga. – February 9, 2021– The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the City of Cedartown has been selected to receive a $345,000 grant for continued renovations at the Goodyear Soccer Complex. These renovations consist of constructing three soccer fields (two youth sized, one regulation sized), lighting for existing and new fields, and adding a much-needed parking lot.

The grant will be funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant program.

Cedartown is one of 26 local municipalities/counties that were selected to move forward in the approval process to receive approximately $8.4 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant program. These funds will be used for the acquisition, development and renovation of outdoor recreation areas all across the state.

“This is outstanding news for the City of Cedartown,” said Cedartown City Commission Chair Andrew Carter. “Providing additional outdoor recreational opportunities and continuing to build on our existing facilities is a priority for the City. Our rec soccer program has already benefitted from the use of the current fields and facilities at Goodyear, and we are excited to continue to develop this community asset with the assistance of this generous grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.”

The selected applicants will be invited to submit formal application proposals which will be presented to the National Park Service for final approval. Grantees are required to match the grant award on a dollar-for-dollar ratio making a $17.8 million total impact on Georgia’s parks and outdoor recreation areas.

“Heading outdoors is a long-held tradition and great pastime for Georgians. Whether you are 3 or 93, the great outdoors provides limitless opportunities for mental and physical wellness, enjoying time with loved ones while safely socially distanced, or just unplugging from our busy lives.” said Mark Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources. “LWCF is a great tool for our state and local communities who understand the irreplaceable impact of outdoor recreation.”

LWCF has existed since 1965 with the intent on creating a partnership between the federal, state, and local governments. Grants help support communities to create close to home recreation areas by acquiring and developing park land as well as renovating local parks and outdoor recreation areas. Georgia DNR conducts biannual grant application cycles for the LWCF grants. While maneuvering through a health crisis and realizing the importance of outdoor recreation, cities and counties all over the state submitted 76 proposals requesting $19.2 million. Of the seventy-six, 27 were selected. The complete list of the 27 projects is below. For more information about LWCF and these grants, visit www.gadnr.org/lwcf.

The mission of the Department of Natural Resources is to sustain, enhance, protect and conserve Georgia’s natural, historic and cultural resources for present and future generations, while recognizing the importance of promoting the development of commerce and industry that utilize sound environmental practices. For more information, please visit www.GADNR.org.