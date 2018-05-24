Martin, Madden & Mayes take wins in GOP primary

Two incumbents will not be returning to their posts in January, as Vicki Mayes ousted long time incumbent Grady McCrickard in the Republican Primary for Polk School Board District 4, while appointed District 1 county commissioner Jose Iglesias lost a bid to claim a full term to former school board member and Cedartown City Commissioner Gary Martin.

Britt Madden, Jr. easily defeated Robert Furr in the District 1 school board primary, to gain his first ever elected office. The seat is currently held by Jane Hamlet, who chose not to run again.