CHS senior student athlete has died

The Cedartown community is mourning the loss of a senior member of the CHS Bulldogs Football team.

Michael Jayshun Whatley, 18, was found dead in his home on Sunday afternoon. The cause of his death is still unknown.

The Polk School District Facebook Page posted the news Sunday evening.

The past seven days have been nothing short of tragic for the Cedartown community.

On Thursday, January 21, sisters Grace Reed, 16, and Ava Reed, 12, died in a fatal crash on Highway 27 South at Youngs Farm Rd.

