WEIS Radio:

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on County Road 183 near Arrington’s Chapel. Deputies arrived and discovered the church was burning.

The suspect, Joshua T. Bagley, 33 of Georgia, was located by deputies and was transported to a local hospital. Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained a warrant for arson and the suspect will be arrested and charged upon his release from the hospital.

Sheriff Shaver appreciates assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cherokee County EMA, and Spring Garden Fire Department.