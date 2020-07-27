Cedartown season opener will now be played at Carrollton High School

Organizers of the annual Corky Kell Classic announced over the weekend that they will be pulling out of Barron Stadium this year, after Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars informed them that public health officials did not believe the games could be played safely, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cedartown High School Athletics Director Todd Tillery told Fox 5 Atlanta that will mean the Bulldogs season opener verses the Carrollton Trojans will now be played at Carrollton High School.

On Monday morning, various social media posts seemed to indicate that high school football would be canceled in Floyd and Polk counties due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. But Tillery was quick to debunk that rumor.

From Fox 5 Atlanta Cedartown’s athletic director Todd Tillery says he thinks the confusion came from Corky Kell games, scheduled to be held at Rome’s Barron Stadium, being moved. Because of concerns about hosting multiple games at the same site and the ability to sanitize the facility between games, the scheduled matchup between Cedartown and Carrollton High School will now be played at Carrollton. Rome High School’s game with Rockmart High School will still be held at Barron Stadium. Neither of those games will be part of the Corky Kell Classic.

Rockmart will still play Rome at Barron Stadium on September 4, but it will just be a regular season game.

High schools across the state began full workouts and practices Monday as many of the restrictions put in place by the Georgia High School Association were recently lifted.