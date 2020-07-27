Businesses encouraged to partner with Cedartown Fire Department to provide educational materials

Cedartown, Ga. – July 27, 2020 – A major key in keeping our community fire safe is awareness and education.

With this thought in mind, the Cedartown Fire Department is working with the National Fire Safety Council, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to provide fire prevention materials for Cedartown children and seniors through their annual fire prevention program.

The fire department is seeking the support of local individuals, businesses, and industries through monetary donations to cover the cost of the educational material. All donations are tax-deductible. Individuals and corporations making a donation will have their business name listed on all materials that will be distributed throughout the community.

“These materials will be extremely effective in providing important fire safety information to the children of our community,” said Cedartown Fire Chief Felix White. Materials that will be distributed include activity manuals, brochures, booklets and other valuable teaching aids. A broad range of critical topics are addressed in these materials, including how to report a fire: 9-1-1, home fire safety, escaping a smoke-filled home; smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector and fire extinguisher awareness, burn prevention, and additional community and fire safety concerns.

The Cedartown Fire Department will distribute these materials through presentations, activities and programs throughout the Cedartown community. “This information is a great tool to help children, parents, teachers, and our community better understand and respond to the challenges and education needed to help protect our citizens every day,” said White.

For additional information or to make a donation, please contact 770-748-1112