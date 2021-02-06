Moats refuses transfer bond for Jimmy Blackmon, will defend the decision in court

Polk Today –

A Rockmart man accused as the lone suspect in the shooting death of his wife remains in jail, and as far as Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats is concerned he’ll remain there even if he has to go before the judge to keep him in a cell until he faces a trial.

Moats explained that family members tried once again to get Blackmon released from jail where he has been for the past 103 days.

Blackmon was arrested in late October after an eight-day manhunt across several counties in Northwest Georgia that ended in Carroll County. He has remained in jail on a charge of murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, cruelty to children and influencing a witness, and when he was first arrested no bond was set.

