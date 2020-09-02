Cedartown Police investigating Vine Street shooting

MEDIA RELEASE:

Cedartown, Ga. – September 1, 2020– Cedartown Police are investigating a shooting incident at a Vine Street address that left one person injured.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a male subject had been shot.

“This was a dispute that took place between the Vine Street resident and another individual that came to the home,” said Newsome.

The individual that allegedly fired the weapon has been located and the individual that was shot was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Cedartown Police have called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.

Additional details will be released as the investigation continues.