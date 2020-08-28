WGAA will be home to the new Georgia High School Scoreboard Show starting September 4

Atlanta, GA – Dickey Broadcasting Company’s Sports Radio 680 The Fan & Southern Sports Today Network, along with the GHSA and the Georgia News Network are proud to announce a production partnership for the 2020 Georgia High School Football Network Scoreboard Show.

The program will feed live from the studios of 680 The Fan and Southern Sports Today in the Battery Atlanta, Friday nights 10pm to 12 midnight starting September 4th through November 27th. The show will be distributed in partnership with Georgia News Network and will be hosted online at http://Southernsportstoday.com.

The show will be hosted by 680 The Fan’s Friday Night Football staff consisting of Steve West, Chris Mooneyham, and Brandon Joseph with Executive Producer Derrick Thomas, and will include the latest scores and interviews with coaches and play by play announcers from metro Atlanta and across the state of Georgia and heard locally in Atlanta on 680 The Fan and Xtra 106.3FM.

Dickey Broadcasting Company, Georgia News Network and GHSA would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to Tommy Palmer, who served as the popular host of the Network Scoreboard Show for eighteen plus seasons and has retired from his broadcast duties. Tommy comfortably resides in hometown hospice care, while bravely battling lung cancer. Well wishes can be sent to Tommy on Twitter @palmertom.