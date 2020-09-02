MEDIA RELEASE:

In the early morning hours of September 02, 2020, Patrol Officers with the Polk County Police Department were dispatched to Cherokee Circle in reference to a report of Shots Fired.

Upon the arrival of Patrol Officers, numerous shell casings were located in the street. No one was hit / injured in this incident. This is an active investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division currently, with more information to follow.

We are asking anyone who lives in the area of Cherokee Circle, or Cherokee Circle at North College Drive who have any surveillance footage / information, to please contact Detective Bowman (#810) at (678) 246-5107. You may remain anonymous if you wish.