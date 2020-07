From Polk Today

Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats is staying home for the next two weeks after he learned Monday that he was exposed to COVID-19.

Moats said that he was doing so as a precautionary measure to ensure if he is sick that he doesn’t spread the virus further.

He was supposed to be discussing budget issue with County Commissioners during their work session Monday, and was instead represented by Chief Deupty Jonathan Blackmon.

