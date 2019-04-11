UPDATE: 6 Year Old Girl Killed in Accidental Shooting

MEDIA RELEASE

(Paulding County, GA) On Wednesday April 10, 2018 Detectives were made aware that the 6 year old female victim from the accidental shooting on Monday had succumbed to her injuries. At this point, Detectives have made the determination that no charges will be filed in this case. Sheriff Gary Gulledge stated, “Our hearts break for this family and we hope God puts his healing hands around them during this difficult time.” Sheriff Gulledge also noted, “We want to remind everyone to keep their firearms unloaded and secured in an area away from children to ensure that this never happens again.”

On Monday April 8, 2019 at approximately 5:47 PM, Paulding Deputies responded to 158 Laurelcrest Lane Dallas, GA 30132, which is in The Park at Cedarcrest subdivision, reference a child that had been shot. When Deputies arrived on scene they began rendering aid with other first responders to a 6 year old female juvenile that had a gunshot wound to the head. As soon as they were able, Fire and EMS personnel transported her to an Atlanta area hospital.

Once Detectives arrived on scene they began speaking with the mother of the children about what took place. Detectives were able to discover that the family was loading up in their vehicle to leave the home when the car would not start. The mother exited the vehicle to see if she could figure out what was wrong with the car and that is when she heard the shot.

Detectives determined that the 4 year male sibling retrieved a handgun from the console of the vehicle and accidently discharged it, striking his 6 year old sister in the head, fatally wounding her. This incident took place inside the vehicle in the driveway of the home.