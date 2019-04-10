Georgia motorists continue to pay higher prices at the pump

Georgia gas prices are holding steady compared to a week ago.

Georgia drivers continue to pay an average of $2.61 per gallon for regular unleaded which is 13 cents less than the national average.

That amounts to $39.15 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. However, drivers are only paying 3 cents more than this same time last year.

“While prices may continue to fluctuate, the springtime increase is not over yet,” said Montrae Waiters, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA forecasts the national average should peak at around $2.75 by Memorial Day weekend.”

Local averages:

$2.63 – Polk County

$2.57 – Floyd County

$2.64 – Bartow County

$2.60 – Gordon County

$2.55 – Chattooga County.