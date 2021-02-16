Winter weather forces cancellations, delays for Tuesday

Various schools and government organizations have announced cancellations or delays on Tuesday
Schools/Sports Teams:
- Cedartown High School Baseball – The game against Haralson County for Tuesday has been canceled.
- Polk School District – already closed for Winter Break
- Rome City Schools – (RCS) is scheduled for a flexible learning day on February 16, 2021. In addition to our students, RCS administrators, educators and staff members will work virtually tomorrow due to the potential threat of inclement weather in our area.
- Floyd County Schools – Due to the frigid temperatures and threat of black ice, Floyd County Schools will be closed tomorrow- Tuesday, February 16, 2021, for all staff and students. Please note that all after school activities are canceled for tomorrow as well.
- Worldview Preschool – Our preschool and childcare center will be closed Tuesday, February 16 due to predictions of black ice on roads and our parking lot.
- Haralson County Schools – All Haralson County Schools will be closed for students tomorrow for inclement weather. ALL STAFF REPORT AT 10:00 AM.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College – All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 am on Tuesday, February 16, due to expected inclement weather/road conditions.
- Georgia Highlands College – All Georgia Highlands College locations will delay opening until 10AM on Tuesday, February 16th. All in-person classes beginning before 10AM are cancelled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. Please check highlands.edu for updates.
Shorter University – closed Tuesday. All classes are canceled, and all offices will be closed for Tuesday, February 16.
Government Offices and Services:
- Polk County Health Department – All Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District offices, including the district office in Rome and all ten county health departments, will be CLOSED TODAY, Tuesday, February 16, and will open tomorrow. Wednesday, February 17, at regular operating hours. This effects health departments in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties. The Gordon County COVID-19 test site at the Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court in Calhoun will not open today, Tuesday, February 16. Individuals scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination appointments today at the effected health departments are being contacted to reschedule.
- Polk County Government – Polk County administrative, non-essential offices, and courts will delay opening until 11 AM on February 16 due to potential hazardous road conditions in the early morning hours. All essential employees shall report at regularly scheduled times.
- Polk County Senior Center – closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
- City of Rockmart – In light of inclement weather and possible icy conditions, City of Rockmart Administrative Offices will delay opening till 10:00 AM on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Medical:
- Harbin Clinic – For the safety of its patients, staff and physicians, all Harbin Clinic locations will delay opening on Tuesday, February 16th until 10 a.m. At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Harbin Clinic will post any updates or additional information on its website and social media pages. Patients whose appointments were impacted due to the delayed opening will be contacted to reschedule.
- Floyd Medical Center – All Floyd Primary and Urgent Care offices, Floyd Family Medicine Residency, Floyd Outpatient Physical Therapy and Rehab, Floyd Corporate Support and Floyd Outpatient Wound Care will delay opening this morning until 10am because of potentially hazardous driving conditions. The Breast Center at Floyd will delay until 9am. Patients who have impacted appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Please continue to check Floyd’s social media outlets for updates as we monitor weather conditions.
- Redmond Regional Medical Center – Due to the potential for icy road conditions, Redmond Primary Care offices and Redmond Outpatient Rehab clinics will delay opening Tuesday morning, February 16th until 10:00 a.m. If you have an appointment at any of these offices prior to 10 a.m., our teams will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment.
Businesses:
- Coosa Valley Credit Union – Due to expected adverse weather conditions, all Coosa Valley Credit Union locations will delay opening until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday Feb. 16.