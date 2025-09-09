Anheuser-Busch Announces $9.2 Million Investment in Cartersville Brewery

Anheuser-Busch is committing $9.2 million to upgrade its equipment at the Cartersville brewery, with the goal of boosting production of its fastest-growing brand, Michelob ULTRA. According to data from Circana, Michelob ULTRA is both the nation’s quickest-growing beer brand and the top seller across the Southeast.

This expansion is part of the company’s Brewing Futures initiative, which encompasses more than $300 million in U.S. facility investments aimed at supporting manufacturing jobs. Since 2020, the Cartersville brewery—first opened in 1993—has already received over $230 million in investments, contributing to nearly $2 billion invested across 100 U.S. sites during the past five years.

State Representative Matthew Gambill (R-Cartersville) praised the move as a meaningful boost to local economic vitality, emphasizing Anheuser-Busch’s role in job creation and community development.

Currently, the Cartersville facility produces 48 products that are shipped to 32 states. The new investment will expand its capacity to meet surging demand for growing brands such as Michelob ULTRA, which the company promotes through sponsorships in major sports including the NBA, MLS, PGA Tour, FIFA World Cup, and the Olympics.

CEO Brendan Whitworth highlighted that the investment will not only help scale production of iconic brands but also reinforce Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to delivering American-made products, supporting local economies, and nurturing technical skills and manufacturing careers, especially for veterans.