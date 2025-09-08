Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center Names Linda Young as New Board Chair

Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center has announced the appointment of Linda Young as the new Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding Martha Carroll, who led the board for six impactful years .

Young brings over 35 years of dedicated experience in education and advocacy for at-risk youth, most notably serving as director of The Preschool at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church for 21 years. Her connection with Murphy-Harpst extends back more than 30 years through fundraising efforts, and she formally joined the board in 2018 .

In her first statement as board chair, Young expressed excitement about the organization’s future: “I’m honored to take on the role of board chair at such a pivotal time for Murphy-Harpst. I hope to engage our board members more deeply, expand initiatives like the Evolve program, and support the growth of Murphy-Harpst Academy… I want young people in foster care to know they are loved, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

Scott Merritt, President and CEO of Murphy-Harpst, praised her appointment: “Linda’s decades of experience, her hands-on dedication to children, and her passion for foster care make her an outstanding leader for our board… I’m confident our board will continue to drive meaningful growth, attract new supporters, and broaden the reach of our services for children and families who need us most.”

As part of this leadership transition, several notable new members have joined the board: Lisa Rayam (host of Morning Edition on WABE/NPR Atlanta), Necole Merritt (marketing and communications executive), Erica Cummings (secretary of the Cumming Family Foundation), and Carolyn Stephens (District Superintendent, North West District, North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church) .