Gas Prices Inch Up in Georgia, Polk County Drivers Still Paying Less

Georgia gas prices ticked up a penny this week, bringing the state average to $2.91 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA. That’s one cent higher than last week and a month ago, but still 16 cents lower than a year ago.

AAA says it now costs about $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank, nearly $3 less than last year. Nationally, prices also rose a penny to an average of $3.19.

Locally, Polk County drivers are seeing some of the lowest prices in northwest Georgia. The county’s average for regular gas was recently $2.85 per gallon, with surrounding counties ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Rome and Dalton continue to post some of the lowest metro averages in the state, while Savannah tops the list at just over $3.00.

AAA says overall pump prices remain steady, with only minor regional increases.