MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown Police are investigating a March 31 early morning shooting on Jule Peek Avenue that left one person dead and one injured.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was killed. Another individual, a male, was also shot, and was transported to a medical center for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation, but Newsome said no suspects are at large and there is no safety threat to the public.