Adairsville Shooting Suspect Identified and Captured

Adairsville, GA – The suspect in a shooting at the Quick Trip in Adairsville on May 7, 2018 has been captured. Michael Sean Conner, 25, was arrested yesterday morning in Marion County, TN after Conner hijacked a motor vehicle from two men at a Marion county rest area on Interstate 24 at approximately 7 a.m.

Two females with Conner at the time of the incident have been identified as Kristy Davis and Destany Schubert. Davis and Schubert were identified thru social media posts.

Conner faces numerous charges in the Adairsville shooting to include aggravated assault. The victim, Jonathan Michael Meyer, is still in critical but stable condition at Erlanger Hospital.

The GBI is still looking to interview Kristy Davis. Anyone with information on Davis’ location is asked to contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711, the GBI office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424, or via email at Tips@gbi.ga.gov