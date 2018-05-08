Cedartown woman killed after shooting at officers in car chase

MEDIA RELEASE

On Monday, May 7, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Floyd County Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol to investigate an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of Kimberley R. McCann, age 55, of Cedartown, GA.

Preliminary information from authorities indicate that McCann was driving through a school zone in Cave Springs at a high rate of speed. Cave Springs Police initiated a traffic stop. McCann did not stop and a chase ensued. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies, Floyd County Police Officers, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers joined the chase. Subsequently, McCann crashed, striking multiple vehicles. McCann opened fire at officers. Four officers returned fire. McCann died as a result of her injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident. The officers have been identified as Officer Leonard Whaley (Floyd County Police Department), Officer Chris Shelley (Floyd County Police Department), Trooper Jamie Mitchell (Georgia State Patrol), and Deputy Devin Womack (Floyd County Sheriff’s Office).

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete it will be turned over to the Floyd County Judicial Circuit for review.