MEDIA RELEASE:

Six Cedartown convenience store clerks were cited last week for selling vaping products to a minor during a compliance check initiated by the police department.

Cedartown Police report that a 16-year-old non resident of Polk County assisted the department with the compliance check. The check was conducted after law enforcement received several complaints regarding the ability of minors to purchase vaping products at several local stores.

Vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or e-cigs), and e-pipes are some of the many terms used to describe electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). These products use an “e-liquid” that may contain nicotine, as well as varying compositions of flavorings, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and other ingredients. The liquid is heated to create an aerosol that the user inhales.

In each instance where the teen purchased the products, no attempt was made to verify the buyer’s age. It is illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under the age of 21.

Cedartown officials will present the results of the compliance check to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The state department will review the information and determine the next course of action.

The compliance check involved a total of 24 stores. The clerks who were cited worked at the following locations: Sallu Inc. at 804 East Avenue, G&S Café at 1016 East Avenue, Eli’s Mini Mart at 1327 South Main Street, Cedartown 101 LLC (Sunoco Food Mart) at 731 North Main Street, Madi Food Mart at 803 North Main and Threewood Trader (Jimmy’s Food Mart) at 844 North Main Street.

The Cedartown Police Department would like to thank the Polk County Drug Task Force for their assistance during this operation.