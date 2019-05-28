Two shootings within a week in Polk, no suspects yet

Local police are investigating two shootings that took place within days of each other. In both cases, the victims were not seriously hurt and are recovering from their wounds.

In Rockmart, a woman driving on College Street at Hogue Avenue was shot in her car during the afternoon on Thursday, May 16. According to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner, the woman’s injury was non-life-threatening. Later that day, a coordinated search was undertaken near the Polk County Airport by Rockmart, Polk County and Cedartown police. However, their search came up empty handed.

On Tuesday, May 21, a shooting occurred on Ladue Avenue resulted in an 18-year-old being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that the investigation into that shooting is still underway and a suspect has not yet been arrested.

If anyone has any information on these cases please call either the Cedartown Police Department at 770-748-4123 or the Rockmart Police Department at 770-684-6558.