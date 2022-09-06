Two Polk County residents face multiple charges after separate investigations

MEDIA RELEASE:

On September 6, 2022, Members of the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed (2) two search warrants inside of Polk County with the assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF). The execution of these search warrants resulted in (2) two arrests. It should be noted that the two search warrants are the result of separate investigations.

Zydrick K. Mitchell 23 of a White River Road address was arrested and charged with the following offenses: 2 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children 2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance 1 Count of Possession of Marijuana 1 Count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute 1 Count of Possession of Cocaine 1 Count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute 1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine 1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

of a White River Road address was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Joey L. Turner 42 of a Virginia Circle address was arrested and charged with the following offenses: 45 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children 1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine 1 Count of Tools for the Commission of a Crime

of a Virginia Circle address was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

The Polk County Police Department would like to thank HIS, and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF) for their assistance in these investigations. There are no further details at the time of this release as the cases are currently still active.