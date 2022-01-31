The Polk County EMA Encourages Polk County Residents to Prepare During Severe Weather Preparedness Week

(Polk County, Ga) Floods, thunderstorms, tornadoes and other severe weather events can occur suddenly in Polk County. That is why the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 7 –11. Participation helps us to learn and know how to prepare for the possibility of inclement weather.

“Now is a great time to participate in the Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This way, we can start planning ahead of time for weather emergencies,” said Bobby Dockery, Director of Polk County Emergency Management Agency. “This week-long event ensures you and your family will learn what steps need to be taken to ensure your safety.”

The following days will focus on a different threat and methods of preparation. Listed below are the topics for each day.

Monday, Feb. 7 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Tornado Safety and PrepareAthon!

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Lightning Safety

Friday, Feb. 11 – Flood Safety

On Wednesday, February 9, tornado safety is emphasized. Residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill.

For more information please visit our website at www.polkga.org/ema