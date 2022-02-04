RELEASE: Overdose call turns into a drug bust on Prior Station Rd

MEDIA RELEASE

On February 2, 2022, a detective of the Polk County Police Department assigned to the North Georgia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force was advised of an Emergency Medical Services call reporting an overdose at 1347 Prior Station Road, Cedartown, Georgia.

Upon responding to the residence, agents observed a small amount of suspected heroin and could smell marijuana. Based on the circumstances, agents of the North Georgia HIDTA Task Force and the Polk County Drug Task Forces applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence and property.

During the ensuing search, agents discovered approximately 12 kilos or about 26.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a drop ceiling. Additionally, agents located bags containing a half pound of crystal methamphetamine as well as cocaine, suspected heroin, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

Upon a further search of the property, agents discovered an operational clandestine methamphetamine extraction laboratory that yielded an additional 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and manufacturing equipment. Investigators discovered empty packaging that indicated the prior presence of an additional 69 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on the property.

Martin Goicochea, Jr was at the scene and arrested on state charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues. The overdose victim was transported to Redmond Hospital where he was treated and released.

Assistance at the location of the search warrant was provided by the Cedartown Police Department Patrol Division and K-9 Unit, Polk County Police Department Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division, and the Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office. The North Georgia HIDTA Task Force consists of Task Force Officers from the Polk County Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Rome City Police Department, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.