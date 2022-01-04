Slow decline in gas prices statewide to start the New Year

ATLANTA, Ga., (January 3, 2022) — Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 11 cents less than last month and 99 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $46.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“While pump prices are anticipated to increase in the new year, fluctuations in the price of crude oil, and the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant may result in lower gas prices for Georgians this week,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

National Gas Price Average

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.28. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) the price of crude oil dropped more than $11 in early December from its average of $81 per barrel in November. If we see prices start to push back up into the 80s it’s a strong indication pump prices will start to climb in 2022.

Regional Prices

Atlanta– $3.14

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.18), Brunswick ($3.16), and Athens ($3.15).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($2.92), Warner Robins ($2.94), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.96).