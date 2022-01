Due to rising COVID-19 cases across the community, the Polk County Board of Commissioners decided to move their regular monthly meeting ahead a week.

Assistant County Manager Connor Hooper confirmed that they decided to postpone this week’s meetings to Monday, January 10 for their work session and Tuesday, January 11 for their regular session.

Monday’s meeting is slated for 5:15 PM and Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting will be at 7:00 PM.