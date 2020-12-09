Rome Braves Invited to be Atlanta Braves High-A Affiliate

ROME, GA – In an announcement made today by the Atlanta Braves, the Rome Braves have officially been invited to become the High-A affiliate of the Braves in 2021 and many seasons to come.

“We are extremely excited and proud to be invited to serve as the High-A affiliate of the Braves’ minor league system, said Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager David Cross. “This is a great opportunity for Braves fans throughout the greater Rome, Floyd County area to watch Braves prospects perform at a higher level of play. We look forward to continuing to provide affordable, family-fun entertainment in 2021. For years to come, Rome Braves fans can expect to see what they’ve watched since 2003: top Braves prospects and rehabbing Major Leaguers playing at State Mutual Stadium.”

Since moving to State Mutual Stadium, the Rome Braves have seen some of the top prospects who began their professional career in Rome reach the heights of Major League Baseball stardom. Over the past 17 years former Rome Braves include: 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman, 2018 NL Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuña Jr., 2020 NL Rawlings Gold Glove winner Max Fried, and NL All-Stars Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka. Rome has also boasted Atlanta Braves greats in rehab appearances including John Smoltz, Chipper Jones, and Tom Glavine.

The 2021 season will be the team’s 18th at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, GA.