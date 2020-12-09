Man leads police on early morning two county chase

From Polk Today:

A Savannah man remained in the Polk County Jail this morning on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after several police agencies from Polk and Floyd counties chased in him a stolen truck early this morning.

Polk County Police Assistant Chief Kiki Evans reports that Derrick Laron Rambert, 22, of a Savannah, Georgia, address, was taken into custody in the Rome area after he stole a truck that had been left unoccupied to warm up around 5:30 a.m. in Rockmart.

The truck was immediately reported stolen by the owner to 911, and Polk County Police who got the radio call spotted heading toward Cedartown and began a pursuit when Rambert failed to stop.

Read more on this story from Polk.Today…