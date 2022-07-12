REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

From Polk Today –

Police arrested a man and his girlfriend – both with a single felony charge – after his tenants reported he threatened to burn their trailer down and kill them, per a Polk County Police report filed over the weekend.

Jayme Lee Souder, 47, of 5154 Buchanan Hwy., Buchanan, was arrested along with Sherry Estelle Rogers, 44, of 980 Rainey Loop Road, Buchanan, on felony charges on Sunday after Polk County Police noted the pair were accused of driving up to a trailer he owns in Polk County not far from his home across the Haralson County line and threatening the tenants who live there.

Read more on PolkToday.com