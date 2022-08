Hawaii elections: Aiona wins GOP nomination for governor, Dems back Green; Schatz to face McDermott for Senate In statewide elections Saturday, Hawaiian voters set up a gubernatorial matchup between former Lt. Gov. James Aiona for Republicans and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green for Democrats.

Hundreds of Mexican National Guard troops sent to Tijuana over cartel-fueled violence More than 300 Mexican troops were flown to Tijuana on Saturday to help curb the increased violence in the region. More than a dozen vehicles were burned in the city.

Anne Heche's ex Coley Laffoon says their son Homer is 'strong' in emotional message: 'I've got our son' Coley Laffoon, Anne Heche's ex-husband, gave an emotional update on how their son Homer, 20, is handling her death on Friday, saying he is surrounded by family.

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress Denise Dowse dead at 64 Actress Denise Dowse has died after spending nearly a week in a coma fighting severe meningitis her sister, Tracey Dowse, confirmed in a social media post. She was 64.